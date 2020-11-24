Letters: So long

To the communities of Cowlitz County, I want to say that I will no longer write any more letters to The Daily News.

In the past three years, I have written many stories of general interest, including local politics, the methanol crisis, the slaughter of sea lions in the Columbia River, homeless people, the Coronavirus epidemic, the economic collapse, the Trump-Biden presidential election, and many more local and state issues.

In all of this, I have tried to report the facts and stick to my stories in a professional and respectful way. However, it has come very clear to me that I am no longer welcome by TDN and its editorial staff in their daily edition.

I want to thank TDN for giving me the opportunity to place my letters in their opinion column.

In leaving, thanks to the great people of Longview, Kelso and all of Cowlitz County for putting up with me. You guessed it, "this OLD man is going fishing." After about 75 years, retirement sounds pretty cool. Be safe. So long.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver