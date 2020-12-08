Letters: So long, Jay

Hers's something we may all agree on, fans and critics alike. Gov. Jay Inslee would rather be in the "other" Washington. And, we agree he would be a great asset to the new administration.

What joy for him and relief for us. Let's make his departure as quick and easy as possible by encouraging the Biden team that "Jay" would be a perfect fit at one of their king-sized desks and we will be oh so sad to see him go.