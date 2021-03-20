 Skip to main content
Letters: Small donations, big difference

Lower Columbia College truly lives up to its commitment to “transform lives through education.” That’s why I’m asking Daily News readers to donate to the sixth annual Students in Need campaign to benefit LCC’s Student Success Fund. Now more than ever, these students need our support.

Sometimes just a couple hundred dollars is all that is standing in the way of completing a college degree. Since its inception in 2012, the Student Success Fund has helped more than 900 LCC students stay in school to complete their education with the gift of small emergency grants.

LCC welding student Nicole, a single mom of a 7-year-old was forced to take leave from her job due to COVID-19 challenges. Nicole is a full-time LCC student, a part-time caretaker to her brother who is fighting cancer, a mother, and now a home-school teacher. Thanks to the Student Success Fund, she was able to continue to pay her tuition. Your gift today will help students such as Nicole complete her degree and change her life.

You can help transform a life through education. I encourage you to donate to the Students in Need campaign. Even $10 or $20 makes a difference.

Bruce Pollock

LCC Foundation board member

