Letters: Slow mowing

Thank you to the Cowlitz County Diking District that halted mowing part of the slough between Third and Seventh avenues close to Hudson Street this morning (April 8).

The district has 36 miles to keep in good condition, so postponing the scheduled mowing to return in a few weeks was a special decision in response to the plea from a bird lover to allow three pairs of mallards that make their home in the slough complete their nesting.

On behalf of many who reside at The Canterbury Park Independent Living facility, which borders the northern Hudson slough, a big thank you for helping these wonderfully-created creatures to continue to delight us, especially at this difficult COVID-19 time.

Our executive director and staff are taking every precaution to keep us healthy and safe. Kudos to them.

Carolyn Feasey Kirkpatrick

Longview

