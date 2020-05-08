Letters: Slow going

Letters: Slow going

Today (May 1), Gov. Jay Inslee released his plan for a glacially slow reopening of the state’s economy.

Provided was a list of counties which may be exempted from the restrictions based on low population and lack of COVID-19 deaths. Cowlitz County, with a population of only 110,000, few coronavirus cases, and zero coronavirus deaths, was not on that list, which shows how little science is actually involved in this whole process.

Gov. Inslee is clearly demonstrating how someone born and raised in Seattle can live so deep within the King County bubble that he really has very little conception of life out here in the real world.

Bill Caldwell

Longview

Editor's note: Cowlitz County has yet to meet the state requirement of no new COVID-19 cases within the past three weeks. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What missteps?

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing w…

Letters

Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on them…

Letters

Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

I'm a truck driver from Caldwell, Idaho. I was needing to pick up building supplies in Woodland, on a recent Monday and needed a safe place to…

Letters

Letters: Let's discuss

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do thi…

Letters

Letters: What policies?

Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial in The Daily News deriding the sheriff, county commissioners and other elected people showed a profound misunde…

Letters

Letters: Next sunrise

Whoo boy, I've been thinking about the odds stacked against me, not just being vertical today but seeing my next birthday. Let me explain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News