Letters: Slow going

Today (May 1), Gov. Jay Inslee released his plan for a glacially slow reopening of the state’s economy.

Provided was a list of counties which may be exempted from the restrictions based on low population and lack of COVID-19 deaths. Cowlitz County, with a population of only 110,000, few coronavirus cases, and zero coronavirus deaths, was not on that list, which shows how little science is actually involved in this whole process.

Gov. Inslee is clearly demonstrating how someone born and raised in Seattle can live so deep within the King County bubble that he really has very little conception of life out here in the real world.

Bill Caldwell

Longview

Editor's note: Cowlitz County has yet to meet the state requirement of no new COVID-19 cases within the past three weeks.