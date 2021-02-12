Letters: Slip-up

Drop the word God from the pledge, abolish the song "America the Beautiful" because of that word.
No one should have religion forced upon them.
Amen. Ooops, that slip could have sent me to a re-education camp.
G.L. Nordenstam
Kelso
