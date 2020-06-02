Letters: Six feet distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This needs to be addressed to all cashiers who work at WalMart on 38th Avenue in Longview.

My daughter and I were checking out when two women came up behind us not wearing a mask or keeping a six-foot distance.

Thank God my daughter and I were. They didn't care. They just wanted to buy their alcohol. As we were walking out, my daughter told me that she could feel them breathing on her.

Every cashier needs a reminder from the manager that when this happens, they need to remind people to keep their six-foot distance.

Also, people need to now what "do not enter" means.

I want to praise the Dollar Store. They are right on when it comes to keeping a six-foot distance.

Hopefully, these two women don't have COVID-19.

Mary Myers

Longview