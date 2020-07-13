Letters: Singing safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was concerned as I read the front page article in The Daily News about the group from Four Square Church that sings regularly outside the Hospice care center.

I am the director of the Lower Columbia Threshold Choir and we have been singing for the patients, family and staff at Hospice for years. However when COVID-19 became a pandemic, our choir chose not to even rehearse in person, let alone sing in public, in keeping with guidelines from Threshold Choir International.

Knowing that singing is one way the virus is transmitted, I was surprised that the church singers wore no masks, nor did they observe social distancing. While the intention of providing comfort is admirable, please mask up and distance from each other if you sing in person. And consider alternative ways to provide comfort and support.

Tami Tack

Rainier