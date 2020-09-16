 Skip to main content
Letters: Silence is complicity

I know people who will be voting this election for our current congresswoman, Jaime Herrera Beutler.

The reason they often give is that she brings home the bacon for Southwest Washington. So, what do they think is the job of a congresswoman? Any person elected to Congress in our system should bring home the bacon for his or her district.

The real issue today is courage to stand up and be accountable for what is right. We have a malignant narcissist for President who is ignorant, vulgar and prejudiced. He poses a grave threat to our way of life. Our current representative cannot bring herself to say he is dangerous. I would suggest her silence is complicity.

To people who like the food metaphors, why would you vote for a macaroni-spined congresswoman? Let's have someone who is brave enough to tell it like it is.

My vote is Carolyn Long for Congress.

Ed Putka

Kalama

