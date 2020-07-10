Letters: Siipola's tenure

Letters: Siipola's tenure

In a recent letter, Rosemary Siipola was accused of breaking the law and the cause of lawsuits as a Kalama City Council member.

Kalama Sourdough started out in the home of a curious seventh-grader who was looking for a science project. His family suggested he explore sourdough bread.The rest is history. Initially, the business was operated out of the family’s home, which is allowed in R-1 zoning as a “cottage” industry, in compliance with the zoning and municipal code. Once the business outgrew the residence and no longer considered a “cottage” industry, Kalama Sourdough's production relocated to Castle Rock.

Four lawsuits occurred during Siipola’s tenure: a boundary line dispute settled with the city with no settlement funds; a rezone challenge which the court dismissed all claims; stormwater damages, which will be handled by the city’s insurance; and, an eminent domain case obtaining an easement completing an extension of the city’s waterline, which is still in the courts. These lawsuits are routine, having nothing to do with Siipola’s tenure on the City Council.

Lynn Hughes

Kalama

