Letters: Siipola for county commissioner

Letters: Siipola for county commissioner

{{featured_button_text}}

I support Rosemary Siipola for the Cowlitz County commissioner position This is based on my 20-plus years working with her while I was employed in state and local government. Her history in government has provided positive results for Cowlitz County over the decades.

I found her to be very knowledgeable and instrumental in securing local, state and federal matching funds for projects such as the Lexington Bridge, and the Longview Wye interchange. She also completed the preliminary studies and helped secure funding for other projects in the county.

I worked with her in the selection of consultants for projects that require expertise that local jurisdictions were not equipped to handle. She was very perceptive in recognizing the strengths and weaknesses of candidates and recommending the best qualified consultant. I have observed Rosemary effectively communicate in public meetings and with staff. Her decisions on agenda items or proposals are based on objective reviews of information, both pro and con. I think her decisions will be consistent with the county's needs.

Gerald Sorrell

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Marxists

At the recent Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kelso, the counter demonstrators emphasized that the BLM organization is Marxist.

Letters

Letters: No accountability

Arne Mortensen came to me in 2016 to ask for my help getting him elected as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He would come to my barber shop eve…

Letters

Letters: Common sense

Thank you League of Women Voters for putting on the candidate forum for state senator representing the 19th Legislative District and having it…

Letters

Letters: Vote Siipola and Long

Please cast your vote for Rosemary Siipola (Cowlitz County commissioner, District No.1) and Carolyn Long (U.S. representative, Congressional D…

Letters

Letters: Endorsing Abbarno

As mayor of the City of Centralia, it is my honor to endorse Peter Abbarno for State House of Representatives in the 20th Legislative District.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News