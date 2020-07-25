Letters: Siipola for county commissioner

I support Rosemary Siipola for the Cowlitz County commissioner position This is based on my 20-plus years working with her while I was employed in state and local government. Her history in government has provided positive results for Cowlitz County over the decades.

I found her to be very knowledgeable and instrumental in securing local, state and federal matching funds for projects such as the Lexington Bridge, and the Longview Wye interchange. She also completed the preliminary studies and helped secure funding for other projects in the county.

I worked with her in the selection of consultants for projects that require expertise that local jurisdictions were not equipped to handle. She was very perceptive in recognizing the strengths and weaknesses of candidates and recommending the best qualified consultant. I have observed Rosemary effectively communicate in public meetings and with staff. Her decisions on agenda items or proposals are based on objective reviews of information, both pro and con. I think her decisions will be consistent with the county's needs.