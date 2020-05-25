Letters: Siipola a visionary

In this time of political and economic uncertainty, it's easy to adopt a "fight or flight" response, and that includes here in Cowlitz County.
“Fight or flight” is a false choice here, though, because Cowlitz County calls for a third option: thoughtful planning and skilled, focused marketing. But, the county commissioners are spinning their wheels in the mud of uncertainty. This fall we can improve that situation by electing Rosemary Siipola as Cowlitz County commissioner. Siipola is a visionary who loves the people of this county. And, although we may have some differences in policy, I know she has the outgoing personality to attract hesitant industries and families who just need a more positive and profitable image of Cowlitz County and Southwest Washington to relocate here.
Voting for Siipola for Cowlitz County commissioner can have a big effect on helping the people of this stumbling county work together on common, exciting goals that benefit us long past this next election.
Use your voice, talk to friends and family, and I encourage you to vote for Rosemary Siipola.
Mary L. Lyons
Longview
