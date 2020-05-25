Letters: Siipola a visionary

“Fight or flight” is a false choice here, though, because Cowlitz County calls for a third option: thoughtful planning and skilled, focused marketing. But, the county commissioners are spinning their wheels in the mud of uncertainty. This fall we can improve that situation by electing Rosemary Siipola as Cowlitz County commissioner. Siipola is a visionary who loves the people of this county. And, although we may have some differences in policy, I know she has the outgoing personality to attract hesitant industries and families who just need a more positive and profitable image of Cowlitz County and Southwest Washington to relocate here.