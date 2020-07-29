Letters: Siipola a leader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vote for a leader: Rosemary Siipola.

Cowlitz County deserves constructive, collaborative and consistent leadership. Our county has so much to offer to families and businesses with our schools, performing arts, public infrastructure systems and our beautiful natural environment. Siipola sees it. She values it and wants to share this vision with everyone.

She is stepping up to work with us to establish our priorities and make it happen.I have worked with her for many years and know we can count on her.

Please consider supporting and voting for Rosemary Siipola to move our county forward.

Sharon Zimmerman

Kalama