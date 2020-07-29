Letters: Siipola a leader

Vote for a leader: Rosemary Siipola.
Cowlitz County deserves constructive, collaborative and consistent leadership. Our county has so much to offer to families and businesses with our schools, performing arts, public infrastructure systems and our beautiful natural environment. Siipola sees it. She values it and wants to share this vision with everyone.
She is stepping up to work with us to establish our priorities and make it happen.I have worked with her for many years and know we can count on her.
Please consider supporting and voting for Rosemary Siipola to move our county forward.
Sharon Zimmerman
Kalama
