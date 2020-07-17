Letters: Signing on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you sign your name legibly on the small plastic screen at the hardware store? My fingers cover the 2- by 4-inch screen to the point that I can barely see what I’m doing. Plus the angle’s wrong.

Think about the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Every signature is legible, accountable and deathly serious.

These courageous men, these idealistic dreamers were well aware of the crown’s approach to rebellious treason. It meant death, in some cases, after torture; and possibly the raping and murdering of your family.

That legible signature was nothing less than a death sentence hoping for an outcome that by no means was a given.

What do you stand for?

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.