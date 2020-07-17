Letters: Signing on

Do you sign your name legibly on the small plastic screen at the hardware store? My fingers cover the 2- by 4-inch screen to the point that I can barely see what I’m doing. Plus the angle’s wrong.
Think about the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Every signature is legible, accountable and deathly serious.
These courageous men, these idealistic dreamers were well aware of the crown’s approach to rebellious treason. It meant death, in some cases, after torture; and possibly the raping and murdering of your family.
That legible signature was nothing less than a death sentence hoping for an outcome that by no means was a given.
What do you stand for?
Wayne Mayo
Scappoose, Ore.
