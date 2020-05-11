Letters: Show you care

I wear a mask when I go out into public not because I am afraid of catching COVID-19, but because I respect You.
If I were afraid, I would cower at home and avoid going to the store. Instead, my concern is for you and for the the rest of my community. I wear a mask as a sign of respect to you and your family.
Wearing a mask is totally non-political and certainly not a sign of fear. Masks don't protect the wearer; they protect everyone else. I want the shutdown to be over as much as anyone else, so I wear a mask to lessen the chance of inadvertently infecting you and lessen the chance of you inadvertently infecting your family. I care about my community and I hope you do, too.
You don't need to wear a mask in public to protect yourself — how you do that is your own business. Do it to show that you care about everyone else. Do it to show your strength. Wear a mask to show that you care about the more vulnerable around us.
Just do it and we'll get through this sooner as a community and as a nation.
Bernadette O'Brien
Longview
