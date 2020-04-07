Letters: Shout out

As a governing board of an agency that provides 24/7 support to some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens, who have developmental disabilities and reside in our many homes, we want to give a huge shout-out for everyone in this county who provides direct support services.

You are people who often don’t get enough thanks for providing assistance and comfort and care at all hours of the day and night. This is such a challenging and strange time — and we know it is also difficult for you.

Thank you to those of you who are continuing to report for work at our Life Works homes and programs but also to those who serve vulnerable people in many other settings. We want you to know how invaluable you are and how very thankful we are for your dedication and service.

Life Works

Board of Directors

Longview

