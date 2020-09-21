Letters: Shop local troubles

Today (Friday, Sept. 18) my husband and I went into a shop at the mall. The employee who greeted was not wearing a mask as well as another employee on the other side of the store. When I asked him why he was not wearing a mask he said he’d put one on and proceeded to go and get a bandana. Bandanas are not effective for helping prevent COVID. When I told him that, the other employee told us we were welcome to leave. I was planning on leaving anyway so they didn’t need to tell me. This is the second time in the last week that we have tried to shop locally and the owners did not feel it important to follow the governor’s mandate.