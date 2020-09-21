 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Shop local troubles

Letters: Shop local troubles

{{featured_button_text}}

Today (Friday, Sept. 18) my husband and I went into a shop at the mall. The employee who greeted was not wearing a mask as well as another employee on the other side of the store. When I asked him why he was not wearing a mask he said he’d put one on and proceeded to go and get a bandana. Bandanas are not effective for helping prevent COVID. When I told him that, the other employee told us we were welcome to leave. I was planning on leaving anyway so they didn’t need to tell me. This is the second time in the last week that we have tried to shop locally and the owners did not feel it important to follow the governor’s mandate.

My husband and I are deferring vacations, visiting inside our home with many friends and family in order to keep ourselves and others safe. It makes my head hurt to think about what I have given up to do this all these months for the good of the order.

Tamara Kost

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Merits, not labels

In response to Merrylee Lanehart’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor, being a patriot is not exclusive to any particular political party. A commitm…

Letters

Letters: Build the plant

The Department of Ecology has released a draft report stating Northwest Innovation Works improves global air quality. Now is the time we stand…

Letters

Letters: Waste of money

Whether it be restroom renovations for half a million dollars or “White House” renovations for the Port of Longview for $2.4 million, I can’t …

Letters

Letters: Trust the facts

As our country and world grapple with the effects of coronavirus, one fact we all can agree on is that China lied about and hid the virus for …

Letters

Letters: Air matters

Southwest Washington residents have been bombarded by "very unhealthy" smoke recently, with Seattle and Portland recording the worst air pollu…

Letters

Letters: Hands off

Last Thursday (Sept. 10) I placed a Biden/Harris sign in my front yard. The next morning I went outside and it was gone. I was furious.

Letters

Letters: Regulation goes too far

Sea lions and salmon have co-existed at sea and in the Columbia River forever. It is an outrage to learn the federal government is allowing ra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News