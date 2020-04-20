Letters: Shift control

"One-size-fits-all" solutions, driven by Seattle, Detroit, or New York, don't fit 98% of the country. A little common sense could put all Americans outside of big cities back to work next week. Shift the decision making to towns and counties. Get two numbers from local hospitals: The maximum number of beds that could be occupied by virus patients without significantly disrupting normal operations; and the minimum number of beds occupied by virus patients that would significantly impact operations.

Set a threshold somewhere between those two numbers at which emergency measures will begin to be taken in the community. Form small boards of local elected officials, hospital administrators and other health officials who can initiate those measures. Implement them for days, not weeks or months, and loosen up when the number of beds occupied drops below the threshold. Use testing and quarantining as necessary, of course, but draconian measures such as digital tracking and shuttering the entire economy could be avoided. Put the levers of power closer to the people.