Letters: Shame on you

As a citizen, I am embarrassed. If the American Constitution still means anything, shame on all the those who voted to impeach an innocent man, without any due process: no chance to answer the charge, or face his accusers; no chance for defense; no chance to present evidence; no due process.

The man is innocent until proven guilty, but they impeached him solely on an accusation. How very reprehensible, unjust and un-American. If they get away with doing this to the president of the United States, they can do it to anyone.