Letters: Shame on Inslee

So our weak governor wants to call out the National Guard on the coronavirus.

Where was he when President Donald Trump wanted to stop illegal immigration?

He doesn't have to look any farther than the end of his nose.

He worked with his corrupt partners and declared us a sanctuary state without voter approval.

When he and his corrupt partners sent us these caravans, they were sending, diseased, drug-infected people from all over coming across the Canadian and southern borders.

At the time of this letter writing, the deaths, so far, were in a nursing home.

I wonder if they've tested their workers.

Shame on you Gov. Jay Inslee.

Nancy Lewis

Longview

