Letters: Serving our kids

We are living during a very challenging time, a time that many of us have never experienced before. As it often happens during difficult times, members of the community step up, collaborate together and make great things happen.

Recently, we have recognized this collaboration within Longview Public Schools. As soon as a possible school closure was rumored, Superintendent Dan Zorn and his leadership team met with union leadership from Longview Education Association (LEA), Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Longview Classified Public Education Association (LCPEA), to collectively develop contingency plans for our students.

Due to the remarkable collaboration of these leaders, the students of the district were provided with the best possible learning and support resources shortly following the school closure. On the first day of the closure, breakfast and lunches were delivered to more than 400 children in need, and meal distribution will continue through the school closure. Free online learning resources were provided to students, along with learning schedules to organize and support student growth. Last week almost 1,000 Chromebooks were distributed to families in need of devices, so they can connect with the resources. Teacher driven remote learning, using both Chromebooks and printed learning packets, will start following the “official” Spring Break.