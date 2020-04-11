Letters: Serving our kids

Letters: Serving our kids

{{featured_button_text}}

We are living during a very challenging time, a time that many of us have never experienced before. As it often happens during difficult times, members of the community step up, collaborate together and make great things happen.

Recently, we have recognized this collaboration within Longview Public Schools. As soon as a possible school closure was rumored, Superintendent Dan Zorn and his leadership team met with union leadership from Longview Education Association (LEA), Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Longview Classified Public Education Association (LCPEA), to collectively develop contingency plans for our students.

Due to the remarkable collaboration of these leaders, the students of the district were provided with the best possible learning and support resources shortly following the school closure. On the first day of the closure, breakfast and lunches were delivered to more than 400 children in need, and meal distribution will continue through the school closure. Free online learning resources were provided to students, along with learning schedules to organize and support student growth. Last week almost 1,000 Chromebooks were distributed to families in need of devices, so they can connect with the resources. Teacher driven remote learning, using both Chromebooks and printed learning packets, will start following the “official” Spring Break.

Looking ahead, we feel extremely confident that the union and school district leaders will continue to collaborate to provide the best possible solutions for our students and families. We wish to extend a special thank you to all for your continued support of Longview Public Schools.

Longview School Board,

Phil Jurmu, President

Don Wiitala, Vice-president

Jennifer Leach

Barb Westrick

CJ Nickerson

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Open the doors

I'm sick of seeing people shamefully hide their heads in the fear created by the media, our governor and others in the rarefied air of politics.

Letters

Letters: Know better

On March 24, I just had to get out for a drive so I could see something other than these four walls.

Letters

Letters: Red state delays

Red states delaying sheltering in place and not closing the unnecessary businesses and schools is causing the COVID-19 virus to run rampant.

Letters

Letters: Dam safety

Removal of dams could significantly affect Longview, as well as the other communities along the Columbia River.

Letters

Letters: Generous support

Eagle Cliffs Distillery thanks everyone involved locally in responding to the pandemic. Cowlitz County is extremely fortunate to have an excep…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News