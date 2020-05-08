Letters: Send a message

We have been told since March that mammograms, dermatology visits (spots on our skin), pap smears, colonoscopies and other checks are non-essential.
If they are non-essential now, why are they essential when there is not a virus? Are we being fooled into thinking these are important tests? Are our insurance companies paying for non-essential tests? Can I tell my mammogram tech that I don't need one because our governor says they don't matter? (I am using a huge amount of sarcasm here.)
Send a message to our governors. When it is time, vote them out! Show them that what they did for political reasons are not acceptable to us. I don't care who you vote for, just send that message.
Mary Mullins
Rainier
