Letters: Send a message

Letters: Send a message

{{featured_button_text}}

We have been told since March that mammograms, dermatology visits (spots on our skin), pap smears, colonoscopies and other checks are non-essential.

If they are non-essential now, why are they essential when there is not a virus? Are we being fooled into thinking these are important tests? Are our insurance companies paying for non-essential tests? Can I tell my mammogram tech that I don't need one because our governor says they don't matter? (I am using a huge amount of sarcasm here.)

Send a message to our governors. When it is time, vote them out! Show them that what they did for political reasons are not acceptable to us. I don't care who you vote for, just send that message.

Mary Mullins

Rainier

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What missteps?

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing w…

Letters

Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on them…

Letters

Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

I'm a truck driver from Caldwell, Idaho. I was needing to pick up building supplies in Woodland, on a recent Monday and needed a safe place to…

Letters

Letters: Let's discuss

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do thi…

Letters

Letters: What policies?

Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial in The Daily News deriding the sheriff, county commissioners and other elected people showed a profound misunde…

Letters

Letters: Next sunrise

Whoo boy, I've been thinking about the odds stacked against me, not just being vertical today but seeing my next birthday. Let me explain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News