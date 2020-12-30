Letters: Seeking compassion

I read with disappointment the letter for Gov. Jay Inslee in the Dec. 22 edition.

It appears he believes his orders "carry the force and effect of state law." I don't recall our duly elected state representatives passing any laws or being involved in any meaningful way since the pandemic entered the state last March.

His tone toward businesses that refused to close is not only concerning but it borders on tyrannical. Many of these businesses still are suffering from the first round of closures and some have spent thousands trying to comply with health recommendations in order to remain open. Many are literally fighting for their financial lives and futures.

Don't worry though, Gov. Inslee is "painfully aware of the economic challenges that many in our state are facing."

Somehow I doubt it. He's still drawing his full state salary and I'm relatively sure he's not in any danger of losing his home or business. Come on Gov. Inslee, have a little compassion for those who are on the brink, financially and emotionally.

John Peters

Longview