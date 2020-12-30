 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Seeking compassion

Letters: Seeking compassion

{{featured_button_text}}

I read with disappointment the letter for Gov. Jay Inslee in the Dec. 22 edition.

It appears he believes his orders "carry the force and effect of state law." I don't recall our duly elected state representatives passing any laws or being involved in any meaningful way since the pandemic entered the state last March.

His tone toward businesses that refused to close is not only concerning but it borders on tyrannical. Many of these businesses still are suffering from the first round of closures and some have spent thousands trying to comply with health recommendations in order to remain open. Many are literally fighting for their financial lives and futures.

Don't worry though, Gov. Inslee is "painfully aware of the economic challenges that many in our state are facing."

Somehow I doubt it. He's still drawing his full state salary and I'm relatively sure he's not in any danger of losing his home or business. Come on Gov. Inslee, have a little compassion for those who are on the brink, financially and emotionally.

John Peters

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What protection?

I received a letter dated Dec. 16 from representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. It said, "Please know that I'll work to protect the integrity of …

Letters

Letters: Valuing human life

I am writing in support of Gov. Jay Inslee and his efforts to save lives in Washington. Thanks to Inslee’s measures, Washington state has done…

Letters

Letters: A moving target

One thing we've learned from this election is how inaccurate polling can be. That brings to mind a talk British journalist, humorist and satir…

Letters

Letters: Warped out

It looks like operation warp speed warped out. Is this the loser getting back at the people?

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Waitkus

Is a mask or visor good protection against any virus? All viruses are so small they can only be viewed on a multimillion dollar electron microscope.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News