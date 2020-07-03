Letters: See what happens

Letters: See what happens

Breaking news (June 20): Another Florida record day. Added 4049 new COVID-19 cases overnight. 12.36% positivity rate.

See what happens when you act like we are not in a deadly pandemic with no cure.

Sherry Davis

Longview

