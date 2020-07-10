Letters: Seattle influence

I have written previous letters to The Daily News about Seattle’s liberal influence and the danger it poses in spreading to Cowlitz County. What occurred there recently as a solution for combating racism was astonishing, abhorrent and Orwellian.

Employees were invited to attend segregated workshops held exclusively for white attendees titled “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness” with the goal of showing them how to “undo their whiteness”: “We’ll examine our complicity in the system of white supremacy … to interrupt racism in ways to be accountable to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).” Trainers informed white participants that “objectivity”, “individualism”, “intellectualization”, and “comfort” are all vestiges of internalized racial oppression”; certainly not what I was taught about those characteristics in school.

After watching preceding months, it was entirely conceivable and no surprise something like this occurred in the progressive bastion of Seattle, aka “Emerald City” which lessens neither the dismay nor anger. In my experience, fostering self-hatred — an inevitable byproduct — ignites and feeds animosity toward the catalyst, in this instance, BIPOC.

Baldly, it’s a stupid, dangerous, though arguably novel use of renowned “white guilt.” If I were white, I’d demand answers; I’m black and curious.

Richard McCaine

Kelso

