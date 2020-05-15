Letters: Sea of uncertainty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve noticed a constant theme among letter writers to The Daily News in opposition to the public health measures enacted by the government in an attempt to minimize the incidence and lethality of COVID-19.

The argument is that the threat is overblown given the observed rates of infection and subsequent mortality. These writers then conclude that the response is overkill and the damage to the economy is disproportionate to the observed risk.

All of this is said without irony, as if the official response to the pandemic’s infliction of infection and lethality were unaffected by the actions taken. This is highly unlikely. Whether we’ve done too much or too little is a matter of legitimate discourse. Unfortunately, the current quality and quantity of our data are insufficient to estimate the true risk and the real trade offs. We are floating in a sea of uncertainty.

International data makes it clear that a pandemic’s impact can be weakened by prompt testing, tracing, isolation and social distancing The timing and scope of these measures are crucial to their effectiveness. The earlier the better. The wider the scope the better. Rapid widespread detection and measurement could lead to a more effective targeting of control measures.