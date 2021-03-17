Letters: Science-based reasons

A study published last week in the “Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases” found that a distance of three feet is just as effective as six feet at avoiding COVID transmission in the school environment.

A study published in the British medical journal “Lancet” found that a distance of one meter (3.3 feet) is adequate to avoid COVID transmission.

This past Sunday (March 14) Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly supported the results of those studies.

One hopes that the Longview School District, which allegedly teaches science, will accept these science-based guidelines as part of their classroom layout going forward.

Bill Caldwell

Longview