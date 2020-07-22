Letters: Scare tactics

Letters: Scare tactics

Sex Education Bill 5395 has become Referendum 90 for voters to reject or support in November.

Some candidates are basing their campaigns in opposition to this bill and are spreading erroneous information — scare tactics — about what is in the law.

I urge people to look at the Washington State Health and Physical Education K-12 Learning Standards on the OSPI website (https://www.k12.wa.us/). It will inform you what the law actually says.The education standards specify what is to be taught to each grade and includes developmentally appropriate instruction.

Most of the public believe our young people need sex education. However, a few parents might want to teach their own children. The renewal of this law strengthens the parental right to sign their student out of the class.

Sex Education Bill 5395 is simply a revision of a law that has been in place for at least 30 years, when my daughter came home talking about “Stranger Danger.” As a former teacher and administrator in the Kelso School District, please get the facts about this law. Be educated, not scared.

Elaine Cockrell

Longview

