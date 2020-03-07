Letters: Save millions

The National Democratic Convention (DNC) is requesting up to $50 million for convention security.

We are all aware of the Democratic zeal to remove firearms from all law-abiding citizens. But they have not, and will not, address the issue of known criminals and gangs with guns and how to solve this real epidemic of gun violence.

I recommend that the DNC be provided with four dozen "Gun Free Zone" signs for their convention, and maybe six police officers to direct traffic. This will solve the potential crime issue and save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Wouldn't you agree that this will work?

Stephen Waitkus

Kelso

