Letters: Save America

For almost four years, the Democrats have done all they possible could do to discredit President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration had the best economy ever. The lowest Black unemployment, the lowest Hispanic unemployment. Overall, unemployment was at 3.7%. The Democrats will be able to enjoy this success also.

Then China, yes China, released the virus into the world, which has crippled all of us.

Now, let's get serious about our future of this country.

President Trump may not be smiley Joe Biden, or cashmere and Barack Obama, but under President Trump our country had the greatest growth in history. If Americans believe the far-left socialists are going to be the saviors of us. They openly are telling you how they will destroy our country. Higher taxes, bring back more regulations dissemble the second amendment, and the most damaging of all, is taking away the electoral college.

All of a sudden we will become another Venezuela.

Four years ago we thought that year was the most important election. Well, let me tell you 2020 will define our future. And, if we let the far-left Democrats take over office, we may never recover from their destruction of our America.

Vote RED.