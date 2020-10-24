 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Save America

Letters: Save America

{{featured_button_text}}

For almost four years, the Democrats have done all they possible could do to discredit President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration had the best economy ever. The lowest Black unemployment, the lowest Hispanic unemployment. Overall, unemployment was at 3.7%. The Democrats will be able to enjoy this success also.

Then China, yes China, released the virus into the world, which has crippled all of us.

Now, let's get serious about our future of this country.

President Trump may not be smiley Joe Biden, or cashmere and Barack Obama, but under President Trump our country had the greatest growth in history. If Americans believe the far-left socialists are going to be the saviors of us. They openly are telling you how they will destroy our country. Higher taxes, bring back more regulations dissemble the second amendment, and the most damaging of all, is taking away the electoral college.

All of a sudden we will become another Venezuela.

Four years ago we thought that year was the most important election. Well, let me tell you 2020 will define our future. And, if we let the far-left Democrats take over office, we may never recover from their destruction of our America.

Vote RED.

David Millard

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Lockstep voting

If you like Donald Trump's pitiful treatment of small businesses and his hatred of unions, you should vote for his disciple Jaime Herrera Beut…

Letters

Letters: Established record

Given the current challenges we face due to the economic crisis, it is essential that the 19th Legislative District be represented by someone …

Letters

Letters: Weber works for us

Regardless of your political beliefs, I would encourage you to vote for Dennis Weber to maintain his seat as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News