Letters: Sanders not the first

Bernie Sanders is not the United States' first brush with socialist Communist government ideals.

The nomination of Harry Truman for vice president was the result of the Democrats' fear of vice president Henry Wallace under President Franklin Roosevelt (1941-1945). Wallace was identified as sympathetic to communism. He urged President Roosevelt to go easy on Stalinist Russia at the Yalta Agreement (Feb. 4-11) near the end of Word War II.

Eastern Europe was basically ceded to Stalin. Truman was chosen vice president against FDR's wishes.

Two months after Yalta, FDR died and Truman became president of the United States. Henry Wallace could have become president of the U.S. Truman became president and was faced with Stalin crushing resistance of former independent countries and the Cold War that lasted for another 46 years.

The fall of China into communism in 1948, the Korean War (1950-1952) and ultimately Communist Cuba were the revaluation of Communist goals of world domination,

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso

