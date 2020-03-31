Letters: Same or better

This letter is regarding the article from The Philadelphia Inquirer titled “Climate change is worrying kids” which appeared on tdn.com on March 8.

I thought the article was not well written.

Global warming is not caused by littering or water bottles.

Global warming will not cause people to drown, unless they refuse to move.

Individual composting is helpful, but not nearly enough.

Global warming is caused by the greenhouse gases we produce when burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.

What we need are policies that transition us off fossil fuels as soon as possible.

The week of March 2, our state Legislature passed HB 2311 — which sets the goal to reduce emissions 95% by 2050.

That means cutting fossil fuel use 10% per year for 30 years.

That means no methanol plant, no ammonia plant, no coal terminal.

That means we need electric cars ASAP.

The city of Portland has committed to 100% renewable energy by 2050 in all sectors. I urge Longview to do the same or better.

Don Steinke

Vancouver

