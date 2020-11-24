Letters: Same ballot

To all Trump supporters who feel this election is rigged and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president-elect.

Cowlitz County voted for a staggering number of Republican officials on a ballot that also contained presidential candidates. If you’re feeling Joe Biden did not win this election, then all the Republican candidates in Cowlitz County must be illegitimate as well...same ballot. You can’t say a Republican was elected lawfully, but the Democratic presidential candidate “stole” the election.