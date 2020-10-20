 Skip to main content
Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinook would be a Chinook salmon. If you Google images of Pacific Northwest Native American salmon art, nothing would look better on a uniform or helmet.

In turn, it would represent the mighty king salmon that run in our local rivers and were so important to our local tribes, With the blessings of the Cowlitz and Chinook tribes of course, I think Chief Don Lelooska would have agreed.

Mike Ross

Longview

