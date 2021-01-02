 Skip to main content
Letters: Safety for all

A recent anti-mask letter to the editor missed the point. The premise was masks aren’t effective because they don’t block cigarette smoke molecules larger than a virus.

Masks filter aerosolized body fluids, not individual spores. Viruses are shed in respiratory droplets when you cough, sneeze, speak and breathe. Reducing transmission with a mask is elementary science, in practice for more than a century. Would a surgeon operate without one?

The author also suggested mask wearing is only about “feeling” safe. In other words, masks are for cowards.

The basis of mask wearing is to protect others from yourself. COVID-19 has almost no symptoms for some, while causing long-term problems and death to others. Unless you’ve been tested recently, you don’t know if you’re an asymptomatic spreader. If you don’t wear a mask for yourself, be respectful and do it for at-risk members of other people’s families.

The overwhelming consensus of experts is that masking, distancing, hygiene, and crowd avoidance are our best defense. If we’re all infected, 1% mortality equals 3,319,074 dead Americans.

Robert Ungnade

Castle Rock

