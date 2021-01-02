 Skip to main content
Letters: Sadly commonplace

Letters: Sadly commonplace

The Dec. 29 wreck on Holcomb Road outside Kelso came as no surprise to the residents on this rural road. Having lived on this road for 23 years now it seems odd that more kinds of this event aren't reported.

As a resident, I can say speed is irrelevant to most drivers passing up here. On a clear dry day the road is still curved, uneven, and steep in many places. That known, we still have local cars hitting double speed limits daily. I have had to hit the ditch at a dead run while crossing to get my mail more than once!

Pulling a car out of a driveway, any driveway out here, is a crap shoot. I cannot remember how many times I have had close calls. I am sorry for those kids. I know no details of that event yet, I do know the norm on this road. This was predictable, probable and surprising that it doesn't happen her more often. I guess HASTE does make WASTE.

Scott Harshbarger

Kelso

