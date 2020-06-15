Letters: Rumor or truth?

Is it rumor or truth? JC Penny is leaving the mall? Another store gone? It saddens me.

I am an import from Kansas. I moved here in 1946. My uncle Hillman and family met me at the train depot. With them, I was able to finish my last year of high school at R.A. Long High School, enroll in and graduate from beauty college and begin a career as a beautician on Allen Street in Kelso.

What a nice town Kelso was. We had many stores, such as Mottman's, JC Penney, Sears, hardware stores, Elwell Jewelry, Betty's Fashions, Frasier's Bakery, Owl Drug, an optometrist, doctors, barber shops and nice restaurants.

Then a new town blossomed across the river. Not so gradually, we lost our great little town. All thought it would be better across the river I guess.

Eventually, the same happened to Longview ater the Kelso Mall opened. Now, big stores are gone, as well as so many smaller businesses.

Being 93 years old does have its drawbacks. Now I'm beginning to wonder where will all the Pilgrims go? I will be moving on soon, it's been a wonderful ride.

Marion Newman

Kelso

Editor's note: As reported in The Daily News on June 6, JC Penney announced it was closing 154 stores nationwide. However, none of the stores slated for closure are in Washington. 

