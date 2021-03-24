 Skip to main content
Letters: Road to equity

Thanks to The Daily News for the latest virus update. (AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in trial; Fauci warns of US case surge; plus more virus news in The Daily News, March 23, 2021.)

The graphs and visuals make it easier to understand, though the sad news is 40% of Americans still are financially stressed due the pandemic. Luckily, Congress passed more pandemic relief that will reach these Americans: hunger and rent relief, and expansion of the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit that will cut poverty nearly in half.

No wonder there is a movement in Congress to make these expanded tax credits permanent, providing ladders out of poverty. We can help by thanking our members of Congress and encouraging them to continue with legislation like this that put America on the road to equity for all.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.

