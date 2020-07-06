Letters: Risky vote

I agree whole-heartedly with Loren Sievila’s assessment of Rosemary Siipola’s terms of “service” to the people of the City of Kalama.
During her tenure, she (and others on the City Council) permitted a commercial bakery to operate in an R-1 zoned neighborhood, in direct violation of City of Kalama Municipal Code 17.60.020, and nearly ruined Old Town Kalama in the process.
She and her friends have put the City of Kalama at risk for some very expensive lawsuits (which we would all pay for).
Unless you think certain people should be above the law, do not cast your vote for Rosemary Siipola.
Katharine Carmichel
Woodland
