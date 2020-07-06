Letters: Risky vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I agree whole-heartedly with Loren Sievila’s assessment of Rosemary Siipola’s terms of “service” to the people of the City of Kalama.

During her tenure, she (and others on the City Council) permitted a commercial bakery to operate in an R-1 zoned neighborhood, in direct violation of City of Kalama Municipal Code 17.60.020, and nearly ruined Old Town Kalama in the process.

She and her friends have put the City of Kalama at risk for some very expensive lawsuits (which we would all pay for).

Unless you think certain people should be above the law, do not cast your vote for Rosemary Siipola.

Katharine Carmichel

Woodland