Letters: Risk unknown

Letters: Risk unknown

{{featured_button_text}}

I appreciated the detailed information provided in the front page article about COVID-19 on Tuesday (March 10). However, the author spent too much time speculating and downplaying the risk while acknowledging that the United States fatality rate is unknown at this time.

Lower risk would be wonderful, but the fact is, we don't know the risk yet.

He compares COVID-19 to the flu, but fails to mention that flu virus deaths in the U.S. are mitigated by widespread use of vaccines, especially among the elderly and at-risk.

Until we have a vaccine for this outbreak, we should not ignore the risk of transmitting this potentially fatal virus to our community's most vulnerable members.

More can be done.

Businesses should be wiping down door handles, kiosk keypads, debit card scanners; grocery stores should be wiping down carts; and gloves should be worn while stocking shelves or serving food. Wipes and sanitizers should be available everywhere.

Our elderly loved ones should not be required to self-quarantine for the next eight months while we wait for a vaccine. Until we know more, common sense dictates caution.

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Government care

Bernie Sanders is pushing for “free” medical care for people who can’t afford it; “free” college tuition. But how will the government pay for …

Letters

Letters: Success with homeless

The cold weather shelter and Family Promise are two prime examples that efforts to help the homeless can be a success. Both programs have inco…

Letters

Letters: Consider facts

As our cities prepare to issue licenses to organizations for the sales of fireworks, I hope they consider a few facts.

Letters

Letters: Motivated

Professor Tom Tacker writing in the Wall Street Journal (Feb. 28, 2020) described how both slavery and socialism severely reduce productivity …

Letters

Letters: Global health

It is a relief to see America’s schools preparing to deal with the new threat of the coronavirus. ("US schools start planning for possible spr…

Letters

Letters: Letters in truth

In Nancy Lewis' Feb. 26 letter to the editor, she makes the claim that George Soros has "funded migrant flows and worked with drug cartels." T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News