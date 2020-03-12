Letters: Risk unknown

I appreciated the detailed information provided in the front page article about COVID-19 on Tuesday (March 10). However, the author spent too much time speculating and downplaying the risk while acknowledging that the United States fatality rate is unknown at this time.

Lower risk would be wonderful, but the fact is, we don't know the risk yet.

He compares COVID-19 to the flu, but fails to mention that flu virus deaths in the U.S. are mitigated by widespread use of vaccines, especially among the elderly and at-risk.

Until we have a vaccine for this outbreak, we should not ignore the risk of transmitting this potentially fatal virus to our community's most vulnerable members.

More can be done.

Businesses should be wiping down door handles, kiosk keypads, debit card scanners; grocery stores should be wiping down carts; and gloves should be worn while stocking shelves or serving food. Wipes and sanitizers should be available everywhere.

Our elderly loved ones should not be required to self-quarantine for the next eight months while we wait for a vaccine. Until we know more, common sense dictates caution.

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock