Letters: Risk to health

Please do not attend the rally at Lake Sacajawea. Or if you absolutely must, please wear a mask. Don’t risk your health, your family's health, your community's health, and please don’t risk my health.

Listen to our scientists. There has been a resurgence of the virus across the country, and bars and restaurants are closing again. Let’s not risk that here. The patriotic action here is to protect the health of your community and your neighbors.

Stay home and stay safe

Forrest Rupley

Longview

