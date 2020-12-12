Letters: Ringneck Pheasants

I liked the story about the beautiful Ringneck Pheasant in Southwest Washington. It reminded me of my stay in Northern China. I had my 21st birthday in January 1946 by the Great Wall. If you could find a good shotgun, you could have a great time shooting pheasants.
The Dec. 3 article did not mention that all pheasants were not a normal bird in this country.
The Ringneck pheasant was first imported and released near Lebanon, Ore., in 1881 from China by Owen Nickerson Denny, an Oregon native.
Lyle Chambers
Silver Lake
