Letters: Right way

I can't stand it. I have to speak up. I am watching KOMO news of the protest in Seattle, cars burning, windows smashed and looting. I am very upset at the killing of George Floyd and I believe in peaceful protest; but when you destroy property and try to injure people and loot stores you lose all my support. You are doing more to hurt than you are to help. I know I will upset some people, but there is a right way and a wrong way. When you break the law you do not make a valid point, You only show how stupid a how much of a idiot you are. Please, if you want to protest do it in a peaceful manner. You then make a stronger point. 

Allen Black

Castle Rock

