Letters: Right to wear arms

I just saw a story on the Channel 2 news where a high school student wore at T-shirt to school with a picture of an assault rifle ton the shirt.

He was reprimanded and sent home.

Now, he's claiming his rights were violated. He and his family don't get it. He talked about being a hunter and all, but that wasn't a hunting rifle on the shirt. It is a weapon to be used to kill another man.

The design, the amount of ammunition it carried and everything it stands for is to kill another man and not a deer or squirrels.

Had he bought a shirt with a standard hunting rifle on it, he might have gotten away with wearing it.

If people want to carry assault rifles, then they should join our military, as in the Army or the Marines.

Calvin Hobbs

Castle Rock

