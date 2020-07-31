You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Right choice

Letters: Right choice

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Dean Takko has the experience it takes to get things done for the 19th Legislative District.

He has worked hard over the years building relationships with both sides of the aisle and because of this, he had gotten our district nearly $100 million in funding for projects in the 19th District in the last biennium alone.

Over the years, Sen. Takko has fought to get projects funded that would benefit our district. This isn't something that jut anyone can do. He is a negotiator. He knows this district because he has lived here his entire life and has put in the time and effort to build relationships at the Legislature in order to get the kind of funding results we deserve in our community.

Experience and caring about the needs of his community does matter and clearly Sen. Takko is the right choice for our district.

Sallie Parson

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Bomb shelter

We lived close to Columbia Heights Elementary School and Cascade Junior High School when I was a kid.

Letters

Letters: What my eyes see

Let’s talk Black Lives Matter for a moment. This week (the week of July 20), we had a letter ragging on Jim Walsh for a lack of understanding …

Letters

Letters: Any relief?

As an elected official in Kelso, Gov. Jay Inslee's recent mandates have me very concerned for the survival of local small businesses and families.

Letters

Letters: Mail-in security

During his interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, the president of the United States refused to commit to accepting the outcome of the 2020…

Letters

Letters: The worst

I am old enough to remember every president since Eisenhower and I believe Trump* is the worst of that group.

Letters

Letters: Missed the mark

I was disturbed to read the recent article regarding the woman who, as a result of an apparent mental health breakdown, caused a disturbance a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News