Letters: Revolted

The March 29 guest editorial “capitalism to the rescue” was revolting. After 2001 and 2008, “we” are rescuing corporations yet again. The same ones who’ve had four decades of tax cuts, and who’ve hidden trillions of dollars offshore to avoid U.S. taxes. Crony capitalism has invaded every economic sector and replaced a thriving middle class with debt-straddled wage slaves. Can’t keep up or have misfortune? Join the ever increasing homeless like so many vets and mentally ill. Meanwhile, our infrastructure is crumbling and our environment is dying.

In this pandemic some are superheroes, like frontline doctors and nurses. Some are plain heroes, risking infection to their families while maintaining our nation’s security and critical resources. Neighbors are helping neighbors, donors and charities are stepping up. But then there are the selfish or misinformed who deny reality, spread misinformation, or horde supplies. At the very bottom are those who see opportunity to profit on sickness, suffering and death.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t ask me to applaud capitalism, or die so that my grandchildren can have more of the same.

Robet Ungnade

Castle Rock