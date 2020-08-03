You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Return Mortensen

Vote for Arne Mortenson to return him to his Cowlitz County commissioner seat.

As reported in The Daily News on May 16, "Siipola, 64, last year lost her seat on the Kalama City Council in an election that hinged on public anger about the location and funding of the new police station built in a city-owned park.”

Why would we want her as our countywide commissioner if her own city gave her the boot, via the ballot box, due to poor job performance?

Cynthia Dall

Longview

