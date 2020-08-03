Letters: Return Mortensen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vote for Arne Mortenson to return him to his Cowlitz County commissioner seat.

As reported in The Daily News on May 16, "Siipola, 64, last year lost her seat on the Kalama City Council in an election that hinged on public anger about the location and funding of the new police station built in a city-owned park.”

Why would we want her as our countywide commissioner if her own city gave her the boot, via the ballot box, due to poor job performance?

Cynthia Dall

Longview