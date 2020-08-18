You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Rethink price

Letters: Rethink price

{{featured_button_text}}

The Aug. 15 edition of The Daily News contained an article about city of Longview projects.

Of note was, “the city plans to replace the two public restrooms at Lake Sacajawea which are a $650,000 (2021 budget) feature…”

I’m considering a house build. Three local builders will construct a 1,200 square-foot, one-story house, or perhaps a magnificent public restroom, for about $115,000 to $120,000 on their own poured foundation.

I know, it’s not apples to apples. The new structures might be concrete or brick buildings vs. stick built, must be ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant, and the project has the old building material hauled away as an expense.

However, as restrooms have minimal inside walls; open ceilings; few doors, if any; no custom floors; no granite counter tops; no windows, bathtubs or a furnace, etc., I think the cost differential to build a restroom shouldn’t be far off from my stick-built home example.

So, why would two public restrooms cost as much as five-plus houses? Are the bidets going to squirt champagne? Let’s rethink this bid, in more taxpayer friendly terms.

Mark Johnson

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Precarious ground

There are so many reasons Donald Trump must be fired, but today I ask those who support him, has he finally crossed a red line for you? How ma…

Letters

Letters: State election results

It’s now Thursday, Aug. 13. When do we get to read about the election results of the governor’s race and other state offices? I have not seen …

Letters

Letters: White fragility

Richard McCaine recently wrote a letter to the editor (Aug. 9) about racial education workshops held in Seattle, and McCain derided those work…

Letters

Letters: Wake up

OK, maybe you were asleep during the last election. This time please pay attention.

Letters

Letters: Do better

In a long running lawsuit, a woman accused police and deputies in Ferry County of failing to properly investigate when she reported a pattern …

Letters

Letters: Let's cooperate

Hey, folks. I don’t like COVID-19. I do not know anybody who does. It has affected us medically, economically, socially, psychologically, educ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News