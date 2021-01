I am sick and tired of our money going overseas while our national debt is soaring at record levels. And, I am tired of fighting other people's battles and picking up the the tab.

If we are going to continue to fight other people's battles then they are going to have to cover the cost.

This country has been taken advantage of for far to long and something has to got give.

We can't afford to keep spending money we don't have without serious consequences.

Kent Disney

Longview