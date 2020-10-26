Letters: Respect makes it work

Returning Dennis Weber and adding Will Finn to the Cowlitz County board of commissioners will set the stage for that body to work together in a much more productive and respectful way.

We know about Weber’s knowledge and work ethic and we know he always has citizens at the center of his decision-making process.

Finn’s communication skills, problem-solving approaches, energy, and common sense philosophy will be a welcome addition.

These two, together with Joe Gardner, will be able to work toward strategies to resolve some of Cowlitz County’s biggest challenges. They won’t always agree, but they will always listen to one another and to the citizens. All of the citizens.

We need a county commission who will work together to benefit all of us. Returning Dennis Weber and electing Will Finn can help make that happen.

Carol Bales

Longview